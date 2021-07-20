Intercax announces release of Syndeia 3.4
Digital Thread Platform for Model-Based EngineeringATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercax LLC announces the availability of Syndeia 3.4, the latest release of its Digital Thread Platform for Model-Based Engineering.
“Syndeia 3.4 is a giant leap towards our vision of a cloud-native, API-first, scalable platform for our users to build and manage open federated digital threads for their products/systems by browsing, visualizing, querying, and transforming models/data distributed in enterprise tools/repositories.”, said Intercax CEO Dr. Dirk Zwemer. “It introduces a new Digital Thread Explorer™ that makes it possible to visualize and navigate artifacts and relationships within and across the repositories participating in your digital thread.”
“The power of an open and federated digital thread lies in seamless navigation, traceability, and data flows within and across the boundaries of a diverse set of enterprise repositories and tools. The Digital Thread Explorer™ unleashes that power using Syndeia’s integrations,” added Dr. Manas Bajaj, Intercax Chief Systems Officer.
Syndeia builds an open digital thread connecting the individual domain models generated in the development process. Using the latest progress in graph theory and technology, the platform provides seamless traceability, efficient navigation, and model transformations for the digital thread, while reducing error, inconsistency and ambiguity.
Syndeia 3.4 introduces three important advances - Digital Thread Explorer™, Syndeia Cloud REST API, and new integrations
To learn more about Syndeia 3.4, open a request on our helpdesk or email us at info@intercax.com. Syndeia customers with an active subscription can request upgrades to Syndeia 3.4.
