DrKumo RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program for Caregivers Successfully Launched through CalGrows
We are delighted to officially launch the RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program as part of the CalGrows program”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo is delighted to announce the successful launch of its highly anticipated DrKumo Certified Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Connected Health Technology Training Program. The program, which is offered through the CalGrows workforce training and development program, has already helped caregivers learn the skills they need to provide quality care to older adults and people with disabilities.
The initiative has received widespread acclaim from learners who are delighted with the results and the invaluable skills it provides for delivering quality care to older adults and individuals with disabilities.
"We are delighted to officially launch the RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program as part of the CalGrows program," said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo. "Our aim with this program is to enrich caregivers' skill sets by imparting comprehensive training that covers remote patient monitoring and the latest advancements in healthcare technology. The positive feedback we have received from learners highlights the impact of this program in empowering caregivers and elevating the standard of care provided to vulnerable individuals across California."
The RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program represents a significant step forward in empowering care coordinators with cutting-edge technology expertise. By leveraging remote patient monitoring technology, caregivers can now provide high-quality care to older adults and individuals living with chronic diseases and disabilities, ultimately enhancing the well-being of Californians.
Free training, along with personalized coaching, is available for paid direct care workers, Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) caregivers, and unpaid family and friend caregivers through the CalGrows program. Qualified applicants can also receive up to $6,000 in financial incentives and career pathway development benefits. The RPM Connected Health Technology Training Program from DrKumo is available online, along with courses from other training providers, and is searchable by topic, location, language, and incentive at www.calgrows.org.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a URAC-accredited technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Programs for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s RPM and DMP technology enable patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and support healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
