Announcing the release of the new package by Sofema Online: Maintenance Control Centre and Defect Management

EASA Compliant Maintenance Control Centre and Defect Management Package

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to introduce the combined Maintenance Control Centre (MCC) and Defect Management Package by Sofema Online: Maintenance Control and Defects Package It consists of the following 2 courses:- Maintenance Control Centre Repetitive Defect Management- Developing an Aviation Maintenance Control Centre (MCC)Tailored for CAMO, Maintenance Operations Staff, Quality and Safety Staff, and Regulatory Authorities, these courses offer in-depth insights into Aircraft Recurrent Defects, MCC implementation, Defect Control Procedure development, and more.What are the package benefits?> Deepen the understanding of the relationship between Reliability, Defect Control & MCC> Master the regulatory drivers for Repetitive Defect Control> Learn to improve the Recurrent Defect Management Process> Comprehend the process of setting up and implementing an MCC (Heavy & Light)> Understand and develop effective MCC Process & Procedures> Become familiar with interface procedures between MCC, OPS & AMO> Evaluate typical software tools for managing an MCCWhat is in the package?- Introduction to the Role of an MCC- EASA Operator Responsibilities Concerning Continuing Airworthiness- Converting an Existing CAMO into a CAMO plus MCC- Initial MCC Scoping Exercise- Regulatory Requirements related to MCC Implementation- Considering Aircraft Maintenance Planning and Control Objectives- Developing the MCC Works Scope- Facilities and Equipment Required for an MCC- Roles and Responsibilities within a Typical MCC- MCC Flight Operations Interface- MCC AMO Production Planning Interface- MCC Materials Management Interface- Training Considerations Related to a Functioning MCC- MCC Financial Considerations / Cost-Benefit Analysis- Meeting Technical & Documentation Support Requirements- Addressing AOG and Unscheduled Maintenance- Short-Term Reliability Considerations- Recurrent Defect Control- MCC Managed Aircraft Technical Records- MCC Software Considerations- MCC Visual Display Systems and more – See here What is the cost of the package?Package Price = 205 Euro (instead of 305 Euro) – Saving you over 100 Euro!This combined package takes you from understanding complex rogue and chronic units, through to building a fully-functional Maintenance Control Centre.