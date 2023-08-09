Announcing the release of the new package by Sofema Online: Maintenance Control Centre and Defect Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to introduce the combined Maintenance Control Centre (MCC) and Defect Management Package by Sofema Online: Maintenance Control and Defects Package
It consists of the following 2 courses:
- Maintenance Control Centre Repetitive Defect Management
- Developing an Aviation Maintenance Control Centre (MCC)
Tailored for CAMO, Maintenance Operations Staff, Quality and Safety Staff, and Regulatory Authorities, these courses offer in-depth insights into Aircraft Recurrent Defects, MCC implementation, Defect Control Procedure development, and more.
What are the package benefits?
> Deepen the understanding of the relationship between Reliability, Defect Control & MCC
> Master the regulatory drivers for Repetitive Defect Control
> Learn to improve the Recurrent Defect Management Process
> Comprehend the process of setting up and implementing an MCC (Heavy & Light)
> Understand and develop effective MCC Process & Procedures
> Become familiar with interface procedures between MCC, OPS & AMO
> Evaluate typical software tools for managing an MCC
What is in the package?
- Introduction to the Role of an MCC
- EASA Operator Responsibilities Concerning Continuing Airworthiness
- Converting an Existing CAMO into a CAMO plus MCC
- Initial MCC Scoping Exercise
- Regulatory Requirements related to MCC Implementation
- Considering Aircraft Maintenance Planning and Control Objectives
- Developing the MCC Works Scope
- Facilities and Equipment Required for an MCC
- Roles and Responsibilities within a Typical MCC
- MCC Flight Operations Interface
- MCC AMO Production Planning Interface
- MCC Materials Management Interface
- Training Considerations Related to a Functioning MCC
- MCC Financial Considerations / Cost-Benefit Analysis
- Meeting Technical & Documentation Support Requirements
- Addressing AOG and Unscheduled Maintenance
- Short-Term Reliability Considerations
- Recurrent Defect Control
- MCC Managed Aircraft Technical Records
- MCC Software Considerations
- MCC Visual Display Systems and more – See here
What is the cost of the package?
Package Price = 205 Euro (instead of 305 Euro) – Saving you over 100 Euro!
This combined package takes you from understanding complex rogue and chronic units, through to building a fully-functional Maintenance Control Centre.
Start learning online
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
