U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for August 10th, 2023.

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces a ceremony for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Newman Outdoor Field, 1515 15th Avenue North. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will administer the Oath of Allegiance. The naturalization ceremony will be held before the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ game against the Sioux City Explorers at 6:45 p.m. Twenty individuals, originating from 14 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens.