Bismarck Adult Treatment Court celebrated 25 Years on May 5th

Treatment Court Awareness Month kicked off with the Bismarck Adult Treatment Court is celebrating a major milestone this year — 25 years of changing lives and strengthening the community through accountability, recovery, and support. Since its founding, the court has provided individuals struggling with substance use disorders an opportunity to rebuild their lives through treatment, supervision, and rehabilitation rather than incarceration alone. The celebration included recognition of the hard work required to complete the program, words of encouragement from people who started the program and stories of changed lives from past graduates.

Over the past quarter century, the program has served 561 participants, helping hundreds of individuals address addiction and move toward long-term recovery. Of those participants, 327 have successfully graduated from the program, marking a significant achievement for both the individuals involved and the broader community.

The Adult Treatment Court combines intensive treatment services, regular court appearances, drug testing, and community support to help participants achieve sobriety and reduce repeat offenses. Its success over the last 25 years reflects the dedication of judges, treatment providers, probation officers, law enforcement, and community partners who work together to support recovery and public safety.

As the program celebrates its 25th anniversary, court officials and supporters continue to recognize the positive impact the Bismarck Adult Treatment Court has had on participants, families, and the community as a whole.

District Court Judge Pam Nesvig spoke about the impact that treatment court has made in the lives of the hundreds of participants throughout the years.

District Court Judge Jackson Lofgren describes his experiences working with treatment court earlier in his career as a defense attorney.