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Vacancy in Judgeship No. 5, North Central Judicial District - Supreme Court No. 20260183

Notice of Consultation regarding a vacancy in North Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 5, with chambers in Minot, has been posted.

This notice is provided under North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 7.2.

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Vacancy in Judgeship No. 5, North Central Judicial District - Supreme Court No. 20260183

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