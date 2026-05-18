Vacancy in Judgeship No. 5, North Central Judicial District - Supreme Court No. 20260183

A Notice of Consultation regarding a vacancy in North Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 5, with chambers in Minot, has been posted.
This notice is provided under North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 7.2.
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A Notice of Consultation regarding a vacancy in North Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 5, with chambers in Minot, has been posted.
This notice is provided under North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rule 7.2.
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