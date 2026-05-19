The North Dakota Supreme Court adopted a passing score of 610 for the NextGen Uniform Bar Examination (NGUBE). North Dakota will allow motion applicants by score transfers for those achieving a score of 610 or greater on the NGUBE starting with the July 2026 administrations in other jurisdictions.
The National Conference of Bar Examiners developed the NGUBE to replace the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE). In September 2024, the North Dakota Supreme Court announced it will administer the NGUBE beginning in July 2027 to those seeking admission to practice law in North Dakota. The NGUBE has been adopted in of 50 of 56 jurisdictions, which will continue the wide portability of scores previously afforded by the UBE.
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North Dakota Supreme Court Sets Passing NextGen UBE Score
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