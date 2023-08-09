LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and Latinos of Mixed Ancestry Celebrate Latino Filmmakers’ Intersection of Culture and Art
LA Plaza Presents: Latinos of Mixed Ancestry Film Festival on August 12, 2023 in Downtown Los Angeles
We are so excited to be partnering with Multiracial Americans of Southern California for the LOMA Film Festival, which will extend LA Plaza's mission of sharing our stories with our community,”LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latinas & Latinos of Mixed Ancestry (LOMA) Film Festival shares stories of people who are of Latino and other ancestry. Latino culture was built on the interaction between diverse communities from all over the world. This festival shares how this tradition continues creating a new diverse community.
— Ximena Martin, director of Programming, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
“The LOMA community is one of the largest communities in the United States while also being one of the least recognized in mainstream media. Our hope for the LOMA Film Festival presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is to inspire the LOMA community by seeing their stories on screen, to bring awareness to the unique presence of the LOMA community, and emphasize how united we all are in our shared experience.” said Thomas Lopez, Founder, Latinos of Mixed Ancestry
Thomas López announced today the full lineup for the LOMA Film Festival, which will take place on Saturday August 12, 2023 at the iconic LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes:
The Kill Floor (Directed, written and produced by Carlos Avila) When the Covid-19 pandemic engulfs a meatpacking plant in his rural hometown, a young Latinx reporter returns to uncover the urgent and deadly circumstances threatening the plant’s workers – including his father.
Red Velvet (Directed and written by Danielle Gibson) If being black is chocolate ice cream and being Latina is cherry, the world sees Aviva Ardor as a swirl of the two when she’s really - red velvet. After searching for personal connection and understanding, Aviva must learn to accept herself for who she really is, a blended whole.
The Delusion of Pisces (Created and edited by Andrés Orellana) When hopeless romantic Carlos asks his boyfriend if he wants kids one day, he receives a flat-out “No”. To uplift his spirits, his best friend Amal invites him to the party of the night, where a mysterious person sticks out of the crowd altering Carlos’ perspective.
Gabriela (Directed and written by and starring Evelyn Lorena) A young undocumented Guatemalan woman dreams of joining a Country Club swim team in the American South.
Arthur Carillo: The Art of Discipline (Filmmaker, Vincent DeMaria, producers and photographers Brian Paul Kuba and Lanisha Cole) This documentary follows Arthur, an acrylic painter born and raised in Los Angeles, through his artistic journey, and how, after years of facing adversity and overcoming it, he speaks on spreading positivity and educating the new generations about the dangers of being involved in gangs and criminal activity.
Backstreet to the American Dream (Directed by Patricia Nazario) An award-winning documentary that takes a look at the classic American Dream through the quintessential 21st-Century entrepreneurial endeavor.
El Espiritu (Directed and written by Michael Centeno) Rafa, a young boy fascinated with a 1950’s Mexican luchador named El Espiritu, finds himself wrestling with challenges on his journey to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity.
The LOMA Film Festival screening will be preceded by a question-and-answer session with the festival winners led by renowned actor, director, photographer, and event emcee Juan Escobedo.
The LOMA Film Festival presented by LA Plaza is committed to celebrating, amplifying and uplifting Latinx visionaries, storytellers and creatives. The selected films will be screened the evening of Saturday, August 12, along with award recognition in the following categories: La Cumbre Best of Show, Theme Award, Talent Award and Audience Choice Award.
“This festival and, further, this relationship between LA Plaza, LOMA and Multiracial Americans of Southern California is a phenomenal opportunity to celebrate the cultures that make us unique and, at the same time, to thereby see each other in ourselves, and ourselves in each other,” said Delia Douglas-Haight President, Multiracial Americans of Southern California. “In the selected films, the artists’ experience and how they share it with the world beautifully, enable us to see ourselves in others, and what connects us all.”
WHEN: August 12, 2023. Doors open at 7:00 PM
WHERE: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes: 501 N Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
Refreshments for sale at the venue.
This event is FREE to the public, seating is limited. For tickets: https://bit.ly/LOMAFF
Media Contacts:
Abelardo de la Peña Jr.
adelapena@lapca.org
213-542-6278
Delia Douglas Haight
delia.douglas@multiracialamericans.org
424-272-0442
About LOMA: Founded in 2012, Latinas & Latinos of Mixed Ancestry (LOMA), an extension and trademark of Multiracial Americans of Southern California (501(c)3, brings together mixed Latinos, non Latinos and Latinos of transracially adoptive families. As a community LOMA advocates for the Latinas and Latinos of Mixed Ancestry through education, community, and social justice.
About LA Plaza: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is the nation’s premier center of Mexican American culture. Providing an experience unlike any other, LA Plaza’s interactive exhibits and dynamic programs invite visitors of all backgrounds to explore as well as contribute to the ongoing story of Mexican Americans in Los Angeles and beyond. Located near the site where Los Angeles was founded in 1781, LA Plaza’s 2.2-acre campus includes two historic and newly renovated buildings (the Vickrey-Brunswig Building and Plaza House) surrounded by 30,000 square feet of public garden.
The mission of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is to celebrate and cultivate an appreciation for the enduring and evolving influence of Mexican and Mexican American culture, with a specific focus upon the unique Mexican American experience in Los Angeles and Southern California.
Delia Douglas Haight
Multiracial Americans
