UM SKL-IOTSC’s national key R&D project passes assessment

MACAU, August 9 - A key project titled ‘Data Fusion and Dynamic Cognition Technology and Platform for Urban Public Services’ (Project no: 2019YFB2102100), led by Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) at the University of Macau (UM) and chief scientist of the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC) of UM, passed the assessment conducted by the Industry Development and Promotion Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and was highly praised by the expert panel. The project is part of the National Key Research and Development Programme in the fields of Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities.

Song Yonghua, director of the advisory committee of the project, rector of UM, and director of SKL-IOTSC, remarked that the successful completion of the project marked a new milestone for the university in the research of smart city.

By conducting research on key technologies including real-time data collection and collaborative perception of diverse data sources in cities, knowledge association and dynamic growth of urban perception data, extraction of various urban scene patterns and enhancement of situation awareness, and efficient and low-consumption computing platforms, the project introduced the concept of urban knowledge association and environmental perception. In addition, it created the LibCity, an urban dynamic cognition algorithm library, and established a cloud-edge integrated urban brain open platform for small and medium-sized cities. The results of the project were applied in four types of scenarios, namely urban transportation, large-scale events, smart tourism, and public facilities. The relevant demonstrations and trials took place in several small and medium-sized cities and districts, such as Haikou, Jiashan, Mengzi, Jiujiang, Jiaxing, and Qiantang district in Hangzhou.

The project was jointly completed by Alibaba Cloud Co Ltd, Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute, Zhejiang Lab, South China University of Technology, Beihang University, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hangzhou Dianzi University, China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, Beijing Amap Technology, and Zhongjing Hengji, among others. It is also the first national key R&D project undertaken by a scholar from the west coast of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as the project leader and chief scientist.