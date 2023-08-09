New Office, New Beginning of the EvenDigit’s Exciting Journey
EINPresswire.com/ -- EvenDigit, the renowned and award-winning Digital Marketing agency, is excited to announce the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art office located in the heart of Indore. As part of its strategic expansion plans to cater to a growing clientele, EvenDigit has relocated to this splendid new facility, fostering a collaborative and creative environment for its dynamic team of 70+ talented millennials.
The new office marks an exciting chapter in EvenDigit's journey, as it continues to excel in delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions for its esteemed clients.
Vinita Pariyani, CEO of EvenDigit, has expressed her happiness, stating, "The inauguration of our new office is a significant milestone for EvenDigit and signifies our commitment to fostering a culture of creativity and teamwork. Our talented team plays a pivotal role in delivering exceptional results for our clients, and this inspiring workspace will empower them to thrive and innovate."
The thoughtfully designed office layout promotes seamless collaboration and encourages creativity, facilitating a work environment that nurtures success. EvenDigit's commitment to excellence is further underscored by its investment in cutting-edge technology and top-notch amenities.
The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests and members of the business community, joining in the celebration of EvenDigit's growth and success. The excitement of EvenDigit's new beginning is captured in the hearts and the cameras and shared on their website as well as social media handles.
About EvenDigit
EvenDigit is an award-winning Digital Marketing agency, a brand owned by Softude (formerly Systematix Infotech) – A CMMI Level 5 Company. Softude creates leading-edge digital transformation solutions to help domain-leading businesses and innovative startups deliver to excel.
We are a team of 70+ enthusiastic millennials who are experienced, result-driven, and hard-wired digital marketers, and that collectively makes us EvenDigit.
Yati Nayak
