Waxie Sanitary Supply products now Part of VARStreet’s Distributor Catalog
VARStreet’s ever-expanding list of IT and office supply distributor integrations now includes Waxie Sanitary Supply distributor.
Integration with Waxie presents a huge opportunity for our users to expand their product portfolio. Waxie resellers partnering with VARStreet will gain a competitive advantage, thanks to our modules.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc, the leading provider of business management platform exclusively designed for the IT and office supply VAR industry, is pleased to announce that it has added Waxie Sanitary Supply catalog, a renowned distributor of high-quality sanitary products and janitor supplies, into its aggregated catalog
— Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreet
The VARStreet aggregated catalog is a comprehensive collection of products from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors, including major players like Ingram Micro, Synnex, Bluestar, Sansource and Digitek, among many others. With over 7 million SKUs available, VARStreet continues to revolutionize how VARs conduct their business with a robust platform having served more than 5000+ VARs and 25,000 users to date.
Established in 1945, Waxie Sanitary Supply has earned a reputation as a one-stop shop for all sanitary maintenance requirements. Through dedication and commitment to excellence, Waxie has evolved into an international brand with over 800 employees, backed by distribution centers across the United States, ensuring efficient inventory management and order fulfillment for their VAR partners, ultimately reducing costs. Moreover, the company's experienced staff and exceptional customer service representatives provide valuable procedural training.
Shiv Agarwal, the Sales and Marketing Director for VARStreet Inc., highlighted the benefits of integrating with Waxie. He said, "Integration with Waxie presents a huge opportunity for our users to expand their product portfolio. Waxie resellers partnering with VARStreet will gain a competitive advantage, thanks to our quotation software, eCommerce module, CRM, and catalog specifically developed for IT VARs."
As part of this integration, Waxie's entire product catalog is now available in VARStreet's aggregated catalog, seamlessly accessible within VARStreet's sales quotation, eCommerce, and CRM modules. VARStreet users can now take advantage of the integration with Waxie by registering with the distributor and importing their product feed into the VARStreet business management platform. This seamless connection allows VARs to expand their catalog size and provide their customers with an even wider range of product offerings.
About VARStreet:
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution catering to IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. Additionally, VARStreet's platform is leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a subsidiary in Pune, India, VARStreet has benefited from more than $20 million in capital investment. Continually adapting to the changing needs of the market and its customers, VARStreet XC has been available since 1999.
