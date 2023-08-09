Tom Homan named Hero of The Month by VFAF Veterans for Trump
It is our honor to name Tom hero of the month for his ongoing service to our country , Thank you Tom !”ACWORTH, GEORGIA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies Press Room the official Press of VFAF Veterans for Trump Grassroots National
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump VFAF President
Tom Homan, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is an advisory board member of VFAF https://veteransforamericafirst.org/meet-the-team/ and has been with the organization for years. VFAF ethos include a primary objective of securing our border. There is no bigger pundit for president Trump and securing our borders than Tom Homan. Homan also came and spoke at the Legacy PAC kick off event earlier this year at the request of Stan Fitzgerald. Legacy PAC is partnered with VFAF and supports a secure border .
It is our honor to name him hero of the month for his ongoing service to our country , Thank you Tom !
Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First (VFAF) was founded in 2015 as a grassroots movement supporting Donald J. Trump for the 45th president of the United States.
Admiral Chuck Kubic is credited by Steven Bannon and Corey R. Lewandowski as being the original leader of the movement. General Flynn also played a role but did not stay with the organization. Admiral Kubic currently serves as National Spokesman of VFAF. The organizational co-founders Joshua Macias and Vladimir Lemets created the VFAF Organization and focused on veterans’ issues while promoting a secure border.
In 2020 Stan Fitzgerald took over the political direction of the organization focusing on the America First agenda and was named president in January 2023. The organization was invited to Mar-A-Lago for Donald J Trump’s announcement to campaign for the 47th president of the United States. President Trump shared the organizations 2024 presidential endorsement on his Truth Social platform. Veterans for Trump serves as part of the Trump 2024 campaign grassroots (voices for Trump) coalition team. https://twitter.com/Vets_4_Trump
In other VFAF News :
Former Veterans for Trump Media Rep Angie Wong called RAV anchor Steve Bannon a grifter who sold out the country. Wong posted on her social media just days after appearing on the networks Jeff Crouere Ringside Politics show. https://veteransfortrump.us/angie-wong-calls-steve-bannon-a-grifter-who-sold-out-this-country/
For more on Angie Wong : https://twitter.com/Vets_4_Trump/status/1689237414114435072
Lauren Boebert with Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump endorsement June 19th , 2023