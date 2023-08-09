AE Global Announces CustomPackCo Merger, Formation of Midwest Division

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AE Global (AEG), a leading custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider, announced the merger of CustomPackCo, a full-service design/branding/sourcing studio for packaging and promotional products. CustomPackCo will continue operations as AE Global’s Midwest Division. The newly formed division will be led by CustomPackCo founders Ben Richards and Nate Russell. The merger allows the Midwest team to leverage AEG's robust design studio which positions them best to serve the region with full graphic and structural packaging design capabilities for emerging brands and established operators alike.

In their previous roles as co-founders of CustomPackCo and The Lab, Ben Richards and Nate Russell leaned on their CPG and product development experience to provide packaging services that are fundamental to the Michigan and Midwest markets.

Ben and Nate received degrees in Botany from Humboldt State and Horticulture from Michigan State, respectively, and operated several commercial-scale farms and extraction facilities in California. The pair founded a merchandising company that developed products for Marvel, Disney, Hello Kitty, Live Nation, and the NFL. In 2018, they launched CustomPackCo, a full-service design/branding/sourcing studio for packaging and promotional products. In 2020, they started The Lab, which worked with CustomPackCo as a processor and co-packer.

Jessica Abdullah, who worked as lead Project Manager at CustomPackCo for four years, will join the new division and continue supporting Midwest customers. Jessica is a graduate of Michigan State University and brings 10 years of project management experience.

“AEG's Midwest team expands our ability to serve some of America’s most exciting CPG markets,” said Derek Thomas, COO of AE Global. “Ben and Nate’s dynamic experience and deep understanding across various industries best positions them to serve customers seeking innovative packaging and supply chain solutions.”

About AE Global: AE Global is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider focused on servicing industries including Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Cannabis & Hemp, Contract Packaging, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical, and Wine & Spirits. AEG develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab and invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives. With sustainability as a core value, AEG launched Ocean Recovery Group, which collects, cleans, and recycles ocean-bound plastics that are used to create everyday packaging products.