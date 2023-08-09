Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care Centers Donate Over $5,700 to North Carolina Teachers
New Recipients Selected Monthly to Receive Donation Through Teacher Giveback Program
We know teachers often have to dig into their own pockets to cover classroom expenses. Our Teacher Giveback Program is designed to alleviate some of the financial stress these teachers are under.”RALEIGH, NC, U.S.A., August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina QuickCare centers are proud to announce their Teacher Giveback Program, which has already provided over $5,700 in donations to local educators in North Carolina. The urgent care organization understands that teachers often have to personally cover expenses for supplies, equipment, and other tools necessary to teach our youth. This program is the organization’s way of showing appreciation for the work teachers do day in & day out to support their students.
To participate, local teachers just need to submit their information through the following online application:
► North Carolina educators – Apply online at https://carolinaquickcare.com/teachers/
Every month during the school year, each Carolina QuickCare urgent care clinic will select a local educator from the online applications who will receive a $100 gift card for their classroom.
“We know that teachers often have to dig into their own pockets to cover everyday classroom expenses and supplies,” notes Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. “Our Teacher Giveback Program is designed to alleviate some of the financial stress these teachers are under and to thank them for the care they provide for the children in our communities.”
The program is open to any teacher or public administrator in North Carolina who applies using the link above. There is no limit on how many times a teacher or public administrator can apply.
Carolina QuickCare urgent care centers recognize that educators are essential members of our community, and we strive to show how much we value them by providing this extra financial assistance every month during the school year. Through this initiative, we hope that more classrooms across North Carolina will have access to all the supplies and materials needed for a great learning experience!
To learn more about our Teacher Giveback Program, visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/teachers. To learn more about our Carolina QuickCare urgent care locations, visit https://carolinaquickcare.com or text “QUICK” to 843-418-9107. North Carolina teachers, thank you for everything you do for our kids!
