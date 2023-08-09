Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 10, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Belmont Flushing Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Coshocton Village of Warsaw

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit City of Shaker Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit City of Olmsted Falls

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Osgood Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Delaware Harlem Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Erie Village of Kelleys Island

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of Blue Ash

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hardin Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Lake City of Wickliffe

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Franklin Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of St. Louisville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mahoning Milton Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Western Reserve Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Marion Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Muskingum Highland Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Village of Batesville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Pickaway Wayne Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Stark County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Summit Edge Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Akros Middle School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Union Liberty Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Hamilton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

