Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,542 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 10, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Belmont Flushing Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Village of Warsaw
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Olmsted Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Osgood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Delaware Harlem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Erie Village of Kelleys Island
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Blue Ash
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hardin Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lake City of Wickliffe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of St. Louisville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Milton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Highland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Village of Batesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Stark County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Summit Edge Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Akros Middle School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Union Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Hamilton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 10, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more