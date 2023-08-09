Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 10, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Community Improvement Corporation of Geneva
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Belmont
|Flushing Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Village of Warsaw
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Olmsted Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Osgood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Harlem Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Erie
|Village of Kelleys Island
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of the Village of Indian Hill
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Blue Ash
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Dunkirk Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|City of Wickliffe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of St. Louisville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Milton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Highland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Village of Batesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Wayne Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Edge Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Akros Middle School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Liberty Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Hamilton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.