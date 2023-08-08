Governor Katie Hobbs Celebrates Grand Canyon National Monument Designation, Meets with Tribal Leaders

Historic Red Butte Airfield, Arizona– Today, Governor Katie Hobbs joined tribal leaders to celebrate the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Designation. In May, Governor Hobbs sent a letter to President Biden, Secretary Haaland, and Secretary Vilsack expressing her support for the designation and urging the federal government to take action. Governor Hobbs also took this opportunity to convene with tribal leaders to discuss other shared priorities, including addressing issues in sober living homes and providing heat relief to residents.

“Today, we’re celebrating a historic moment for our state, a moment that would not be possible without the tireless advocacy from tribal leaders and communities,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This designation will safeguard one of our most important water supplies, continue to support strong economic activity in communities across our state, and preserve a cultural and natural treasure for future generations.”

The Grand Canyon region is renowned as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, but for Arizona, it holds a deeper significance. The area has been a sacred cultural site stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries. Moreover, it significantly contributes to the state's economy, attracting millions of visitors who spend an estimated $710 million in park gateway regions alone, supporting over 9,300 jobs. The Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument designation marks a significant step in protecting this cherished landscape from future damage and exploitation.

###