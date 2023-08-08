Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Elvans Rd, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the 2500 block of Elvans Rd, Southeast.

At approximately 11:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects attempted to flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle, crashed it, and fled on foot.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.