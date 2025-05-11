MPD Arrests Teen in Navy Yard Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Navy Yard.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, at approximately 9:50 p.m. a group of suspects approached two separate victims in the area of New Jersey Avenue and M Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted both victims and forcibly removed their property. Officers on patrol in the area quickly apprehended one of the suspects without incident.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.