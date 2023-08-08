Update* Vehicle of Interest Sought in Homicide Offense: 700 Block of Lamont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in reference to homicide offense that occurred on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in the 700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:54 am, Fourth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 45-year-old Jesus Sanchez of Northwest, DC.

The vehicle of interest is described as a newer model four door, black Mercedes Benz SUV. It was last seen displaying a tag from an unknown state. It was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

