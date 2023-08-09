LOIGICA celebrates the announcement of the new digital tool by USCIS for family reunification invitations
Starting in August, invitations for family reunification permits will begin to be issued for Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
This tool opens a significant window of opportunity for those immigrant petitioners to reunite with their loved ones”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOIGICA celebrates the upcoming launch of the new digital tool by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services that will enable petitioners for family reunification permits (FRP) to confirm if the Department of State has sent them an invitation to proceed with their process at the National Visa Center. The announcement is made alongside the USCIS's confirmation that, starting in August, invitations for family reunification permits will begin to be issued for Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
— Camilo Espinosa, immigration attorney and partner at LOIGICA
Invitations for the FRP process, traditionally sent by postal mail to the petitioner's address in their country of origin, used to take up to a year to be sent after the forms had been approved, thus slowing down the reunification of families over an extended period. However, with the new online tool that USCIS is about to implement, it seems that the wait for this invitation will no longer be a hindrance to the reunion of U.S. permanent residents with their family members. Petitioners will now be able to wait with their partners and parents within the U.S. while their invitations are sent digitally.
This tool will also streamline legal assistance in family immigration processes. LOIGICA, always at the forefront of immigration innovations, sees enormous possibilities in this tool for optimizing internal legal processes, ultimately allowing its clients to reunite with their families in the shortest possible time. "This tool opens a significant window of opportunity for those immigrant petitioners to reunite with their loved ones," says Camilo Espinosa, immigration attorney and partner at LOIGICA. "It is giving them the possibility not only to arrive and settle alongside their loved ones while waiting for the invitation, but also to share invaluable moments by their side."
"It is essential to consider that all immigration-related procedures are governed by quotas and visa availability," says Harry Tapias, immigration attorney and CEO of LOIGICA. "They require a generous amount of patience, along with a considerable investment of time and waiting. It is undeniable that facing challenges is inherent to personal growth. In a certain sense, this innovative tool radiates hope, especially for those families who are in the immediate phase of realizing their aspiration to obtain residency in the United States."
