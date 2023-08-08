Submit Release
LAPD chief, sheriff testify against zero bail

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore and LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, the top two law enforcement officials in LA, both appeared in a downtown courtroom Monday to testify against "zero bail," a policy of releasing arrestees before arraignment without forcing them to pay cash bail.

