The Beans Founder and CEO Melissa Pancoast Is Named A 2023 Fintech Founder to Watch
Pancoast honored among 15 founders who are transforming the Fintech industry
I am grateful to be recognized alongside talented founders from around the world who are solving big challenges in finance.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beans, a financial technology startup serving America’s Caring Professionals, announced today Founder and CEO, Melissa Pancoast, has been named a “2023 Fintech Founder to Watch” by StartupBeat.
— Melissa Pancoast
StartupBeat, a publication dedicated to highlighting the innovative work of startups from around the world, released their annual list of fintech founders to watch covering companies in all stages and throughout the world. This year’s honorees include 15 founders.
"Financial stress is a public health emergency and we’re working as hard as we can to build technology that makes the day to day happier and healthier for Caring Professionals,” said Melissa Pancoast, Founder and CEO of The Beans. “I am grateful to be recognized alongside talented founders from around the world who are solving big challenges in finance. We are each playing a role in making the finance industry more inclusive and accessible.”
Pancoast founded The Beans to combine advances in machine intelligence and psychology to transform the way hard working Americans relate to their finances. The Beans engages Caring Professionals, those who choose careers of mission over money (teachers, nonprofit, public, and healthcare employees), through their professional development content and support app. They have robust partnerships with major organizations such as Head Start and Teach for America. Pancoast began her career as a teacher and knows firsthand the challenges The Beans’ audience faces.
This is not the first acknowledgement for Pancoast and The Beans. The Beans has been named a top startup to watch by Tech.co, Screen Rant, and has been featured in Real Simple Magazine, Forbes, Business Insider, and the New York Times. Pancoast has spoken about financial wellness at national education and government policy conferences, fintech gatherings such as Fintech Devcon and Fintech Meetup, and was named “Inspiring Fintech Female” by NYC Fintech Women.
To learn more about The Beans visit www.thebeans.io. To read the full list of founders featured on the list visit www.startupbeat.com.
ABOUT THE BEANS
The Beans (www.thebeans.io) is simplifying the path to financial success. The financial technology company automates financial planning and support for American’s Caring Class, those who choose mission over money. The Beans delivers the world's first Visual Financial Plan, an evidence-based approach to personal finances that works, enabling members to achieve financial goals and reduce financial stress. Founded by a former math teacher turned University of Oxford researcher, The Beans is available online and on iOS through the App Store.
