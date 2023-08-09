Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh, MD is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I'm grateful for the trust my patients place in me as well as the support of my colleagues and staff. I will continue to provide quality care for my patients.”SHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh
Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Shaikh strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. She has a passion for skincare and a drive to improve self-esteem and confidence in her patients by helping them look and feel their best. Dr. Shaikh has taken a keen interest in preventing and treating youth and adult skincare problems. She will never minimize, overlook, or fail to address any skincare problem, and she truly appreciates the profound psychological impact it can have on her patients.
Dr. Sharmeen shares her enthusiasm by stating, “I am grateful to accept the Women's Choice Award Best Doctors for exceeding the expectations of care. This recognition celebrates my personal achievements and the strength of women in healthcare. I'm grateful for the trust my patients place in me as well as the support of my colleagues and staff. I will continue to provide quality care for my patients."
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic
Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh
https://excellencemedicalandskincareclinic.com/
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh
Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic
+1 780-570-5855
email us here