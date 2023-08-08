2023 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Count – Through Day Four
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will provide daily traffic counts for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 83rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which runs from Aug. 4-13, 2023. The traffic counts to date at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2023 Rally are as follows:
Friday, Aug. 4: 45,652 vehicles entered
- Down 13.4% from the previous five-year average
Saturday, Aug. 5: 38,126 vehicles entered
- Down 37.3% from the previous five-year average
Sunday, Aug. 6: 60,586 vehicles entered
- Up 4.4% from the previous five-year average
Monday, Aug. 7: 50,487 vehicles entered
- Down 16.9% from the previous five-year average
2023 Total to Date: 194,851 Vehicles
Previous Five-Year Average to Date: 232,353 Vehicles
Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 21, 2023.
To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.
