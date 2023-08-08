Northbound On-Ramp Closure Scheduled for I-229 and Western Avenue Interchange

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

Contact: Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, the northbound Interstate 229 on-ramp at Western Avenue will be closed to replace bridge end pavement, pedestrian railing, and bridge deck overlay. A sidewalk detour will also be in effect during this project construction phase, which is scheduled to be in effect through November 2023.

During this phase of construction, traffic will be narrowed to two lanes northbound and two lanes southbound on the east half of the bridge. Traffic delays are expected. Travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

The prime contractor for this $2.6 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls, SD. Find more information about this interchange project at https://dot.sd.gov/western-ave-interchange-i-229-pcn-06cf.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-