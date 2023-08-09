Mobile App Helps CPG Automatically Track Brand Activation KPIs

The advanced features in VisitBasis allow CPG manufacturers to track the direct results of brand activation activities, even if managed by third parties.

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many CPG manufacturers are using in-person brand activation strategies to combat the disconnection caused by increased reliance on online shopping and advertising. From in-store events to sampling campaigns and experiential marketing, businesses are trying different methods to see what resonates with customers and leads to increased sales.

However, tracking the direct results of in-person brand activations can be challenging as they are usually managed by third parties with no way to connect campaign statistics to corporate KPIs and sales outcomes. Different types of activations and their specific metrics also require custom forms that can range from simple checklists to complex customer surveys, making it difficult to find a one-size-fits-all data capture solution.

VisitBasis, a retail mobile data collection software, offers a solution to these challenges. The CEO, Sergey Gorbunov, explains that the VisitBasis software is very adaptable in terms of form design and task scheduling. He completes: "Our RestAPI and Google Looker data connectors make VisitBasis a top choice for retail service providers who need to share their brand activation data with large CPG manufacturers."

VisitBasis offers a complete retail execution software solution that allows CPG manufacturers, distributors, and agencies to plan, manage, and track brand activation activities, as well as in-store tasks such as sets, resets, product availability audits, and price checks.

Custom form building and data integrations are readily available for all VisitBasis subscribers. To learn more about VisitBasis and sign up for a free trial, visit http://www.visitbasis.com. An online demo can also be booked at http://meetme.so/visitbasis2.

About VisitBasis

VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries. Since 2013, they have been empowering companies to optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders.