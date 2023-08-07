Mobile App Brings Advanced Pump Monitoring Features

PumpFuse, a pump-monitoring Wi-Fi gadget, has just released a new upgrade of its mobile app with advanced tracking and notifications.

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An inoperative sump pump can lead to a flooded basement with damages totaling many thousands of dollars. This is a nightmare scenario for homeowners, who might find out that these damages might not even be covered by insurance.

PumpFuse was created with these homeowners in mind, launching in 2022 to 5-star Amazon.com reviews and even selling out a couple of times. PumpFuse sits between a pump and a power outlet, helping prevent pump breakdowns by monitoring equipment power usage and sending push notifications of typical runs and failure events to the user's smartphone.

“The product has been well received by homeowners in general but also by plumbers and maintenance professionals who need to keep an eye on many pieces of equipment”, says Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis, specialists in tracking technology and developers of PumpFuse. He completes: “With the new app, users not only gain useful information on sump pump performance but can also choose to be notified of unusual occurrences”.

Included in the newest PumpFuse app features are notifications on:

- equipment shutdown - in the case of a power outage, for example

- overtime - if the pump runs for longer than 15 minutes

- non-activity

Additionally, users can now view charts and export data on equipment performance, making it easier to track historical information and share it with professionals that might be able to spot potential signs of problems.

While PumpFuse was designed for sump pumps, it can be used to monitor other mechanical equipment such as pool, yard, or septic pumps.

PumpFuse can be purchased from Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09YK8KY9N. Plumbers, contractors, and those interested in volume orders of the the remote pump monitoring system can contact sales@pumpfuse.com.

For more information visit https://pumpfuse.com