App Easily Converts Store Audit Checklist Form Template into Mobile

VisitBasis revolutionizes store audit processes by allowing businesses to effortlessly convert their checklist form templates into a convenient mobile solution.

We are thrilled to offer our customers the ability to fully convert their store audit data collection to mobile with VisitBasis.” — Sergey Gorbunov

MIAMI, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is widely known that product assortment, price, and promotions drive retail sales performance. Therefore, CPG manufacturers, distributors, and marketing agencies perform regular store audits to ensure that the shelves reflect corporate merchandising standards and strategies.

The traditional store audit method often involved paper-based checklists and manual data entry, leading to potential errors, delays, and inefficiencies. VisitBasis recognizes the need for a modern and efficient solution, empowering businesses to digitize their store audit processes seamlessly. By converting store audit checklist form templates into mobile forms, VisitBasis provides companies with a user-friendly interface and powerful features to optimize their operations.

Sergey Gorbunov, CEO of VisitBasis, highlighted the advantages of adopting the platform: "We are thrilled to offer our customers the ability to fully convert their store audit data collection to mobile with VisitBasis. By leveraging our app, businesses can eliminate the limitations of paper-based checklists and unleash the full potential of mobile technology. Our platform empowers organizations to conduct store audits more efficiently, improve data accuracy, and gain valuable insights in real-time."

VisitBasis allows businesses to create customized store audit checklists that reflect their specific requirements. By transforming these checklists into mobile forms, companies can eliminate the need for manual paperwork and effortlessly collect data using smartphones or tablets. The app supports various question types, including multiple-choice, yes/no, ratings, and open-ended responses, enabling auditors to capture comprehensive data on-site.

With VisitBasis, businesses can also attach photos and audio directly to audit forms, providing visual evidence and enhancing the accuracy of data collection. The app's offline capabilities ensure seamless data collection, even in areas with limited or no internet connectivity. Once an internet connection is established, the data is automatically synchronized with the Cloud, allowing real-time audit results and analytics access.

VisitBasis's robust integration with Google Looker enables businesses to gain valuable insights from their store audit data. Customizable dashboards and visualizations provide a comprehensive overview of key performance indicators, enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions and identify areas for improvement.

To further enhance productivity, VisitBasis integrates via API with popular software platforms, including CRM and ERP systems, allowing seamless data transfer and eliminating the need for duplicate data entry.

Businesses across various industries have already experienced the benefits of adopting VisitBasis for their store audit processes. By leveraging the power of mobile technology and converting store audit checklist form templates into mobile forms, companies can streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve overall performance.

For more information about VisitBasis and its innovative mobile solution for store audits, please visit www.visitbasis.com.

About VisitBasis

Since 2013 VisitBasis has been empowering companies to optimize their mobile workforce by creating software for CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail marketing service providers, brokers, and distributors, helping them collect in-store data and share it with clients and stakeholders. VisitBasis Tech, LLC is a Florida-based international B2B SaaS business with clients in multiple continents and over 30 countries.