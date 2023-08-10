Quintana Roo A Destination To Enjoy And Extend The Summer
EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Quintana Roo, located in southeastern Mexico on the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, is today one of the most dazzling places in the Caribbean. Its multiple destinations over 50,000 km², connected by Federal Highway 307, offer an immense portfolio of activities for all tastes.
Its beaches, gastronomy, culture, and the diversity of experiences that can be found are good options to live an unforgettable summer. A perfect passage to immortalize moments of joy, fun, and relaxation in a tourist adventure of international renown and stature.
Discovering the magic of the South
Beginning in the south of the state, Chetumal, Bacalar, and Mahahual offer an adventure into the deep Mayan jungle and the possibility of discovering hidden archaeological treasures such as the Museum of Mayan Culture, the Fort of San Felipe or the archaeological sites of Kohunlich, Dzibanche, Oxtankah or Chacchoben.
A few kilometers further up is Maya Ka'an, a region that whispers nature at its best, a favorable place for sustainable tourism and getting in touch with the fauna and flora of the area, with villages where the living Maya culture shares its ancestral techniques of embroidery, cotton spinning or henequen shredding, also visiting the cave of the hanging snakes or the Biosphere Reserve of Sian Ka'an.
The paradisiacal beaches of the Center
Heading north towards the state's center, marveling at endless experiences that include activities for all tastes and ages in Tulum, Playa del Carmen, and Cozumel is possible. These three destinations, besides having paradisiacal beaches to rest and relax and different options to go out and have fun at night, have a variety of water sports to practice as a couple or with the family, from diving in incredible coral reefs to paddle boarding and kitesurfing.
Gastronomic experiences of a different level in the north of Mexico
In the north, Cancun, Isla Mujeres, and Puerto Morelos offer a broad culinary experience through the fusion of the flavors of Mexican cuisine with all its regional variants and international cuisine, which are a delight for the senses. Likewise, they offer a great list of natural and theme parks ideal to enjoy during the day or night, with options for aquatic fun and extreme adventure for all tastes.
How Getting QROO
For international travelers, Quintana Roo's Cancun International Airport offers direct connections to major cities in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, so exploring this tropical paradise is within easy reach.
Jennifer Mendoza
Jennifer Mendoza
LLYC
+57 319 4933083
jennifer.mendoza@llorenteycuenca.com
