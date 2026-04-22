Jaime Alemán Launches Memoir as the First Human to Visit the 193 UN-Recognized Countries, Both Poles, and Space

The explorer is offering his book for free to inspire the next generation of travelers, as May marks the anniversary of his Blue Origin space mission.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A collection of trading cards was how Jaime Aleman first began to discover the world as a child. Images of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and the pyramids of Egypt fueled the imagination of a young boy who, though he hadn't yet imagined it, was taking the first steps toward what would become a legendary lifelong exploration.Panamanian lawyer and diplomat Jaime Alemán dedicated the following six decades to a mission that seemed impossible, one worthy of a Jules Verne novel. Today, that journey reaches the public with the launch of ‘The Grand Slam of Travel’, the chronicle of the first human being in history to successfully travel to all 193 UN countries, the North Pole, the South Pole, and space. The work is available for free download on the author's official site: www.jaimealeman.org The book narrates a life marked by persistence, curiosity, and the desire to achieve what many consider unattainable. After visiting every sovereign nation in the world in 2020 and reaching the two most extreme points of the Earth's axis in 2024, Alemán made history on May 31, 2025, as he reached outer space as part of Blue Origin’s NS-32 mission."This journey of more than half a century has been my greatest challenge and my greatest pride. Being born in Panama, a country that serves as the bridge of the world, gave me the vision to want to cross every border; but becoming the first person in history to conquer the Earth, the Poles, and Space is proof that no goal is too far if you have the tenacity to pursue it," reflected Alemán. "It hasn't been easy, but achieving this 'Grand Slam of Travel' is my legacy to show that from our great little country, one can also make world history."Each page presents a part of an unprecedented cycle of exploration. The reader accompanies Alemán through extreme situations, far beyond the diplomatic receptions that marked his professional career. He takes the audience through a raw account of the tension he experienced during his final steps toward the record in January 2020, when he entered Libya, a country fractured by civil war. Between military checkpoints and the echoes of conflict, he pursued the 193rd stamp on his passport with the same determination that had previously led him to cross borders in high-risk countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia, and Iraq."Seeing the curvature of the Earth and the thin blue layer that protects us, after having walked every one of its continents, is an experience that redefines the concept of home," Aleman shared. He vividly remembers the moment the capsule reached its apogee and gravity surrendered.With this recent accomplishment, Jaime Aleman sealed the “Grand Slam of Travel”, becoming the first human in history to visit every nation, both poles, and the immensity of space within a single lifetime.‘The Grand Slam of Travel’ is not just a list of destinations; it is a reflection on the human condition and cultural diversity. From the tensions of conflict zones to the mystical peace of weightlessness, Alemán narrates with equal passion what it means to be a citizen of every country on Earth and, finally, an observer of the planet from the cosmos.About the AuthorJaime Alemán Healy (Panama, 1953) is a highly regarded attorney, diplomat, and internationally renowned explorer. As a founding partner of one of Central America's most prominent law firms, he has balanced a distinguished legal career and his service as the Ambassador of Panama to the United States with an inexhaustible passion for discovering the world's most remote corners.Over the course of seven decades, his curiosity has led him to achieve exploration milestones that once seemed reserved for works of fiction. Currently, Aleman dedicates much of his time to philanthropy and delivering inspirational speeches, promoting a global vision rooted in cultural understanding, peace, and personal achievement.

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