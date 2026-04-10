Announcing Olo Caye: A Landmark Investment in the Future of Belize

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --- The former Stake Bank (Port Coral) project adopts a new operational and management structure under Olo Caye- Construction of the mainland facility in Belize City is expected to commence in the coming weeks, marking the start of Phase 1- The development is projected to create 5,500 jobs during construction and inject significant capital into the local economyThe landscape of Belizean tourism will undergo a pivotal shift with the unveiling of Olo Caye, a comprehensive reimagining of the former Stake Bank (Port Coral) project. By integrating a world-class cruise port with a luxury resort, Olo Caye arrives as a landmark development strengthening Belize’s long-term tourism competitiveness while elevating its presence as a premier destination within the Caribbean region.Olo Caye is led by Piero Dibattista, whose professional record spans more than 30 years and includes the successful transformation of tourism in Roatán, Honduras. In 2025, Roatán’s operations managed nearly 2 million cruise passengers and approximately 3 million total annual visitors, generating substantial economic impact while establishing global standards for environmental stewardship.The core business model of Olo Caye offers an innovative vision: the integration of luxury hotel accommodation with first-rate cruise services to create an immersive, symbiotic experience. This integrated model is designed to function as a catalyst for national development, expanding Belize's competitive position in the region. By following world-class standards, Olo Caye is dedicated to building a lasting economic foundation that affords Belizeans meaningful and sustained access to opportunities across all sectors of the tourism industry.“By bringing our tested expertise to Belize, we can ensure that Olo Caye is led by a team that has delivered world-class results in the Western Caribbean,” said Dibattista. “We will bring the visitors, but it is the Belizeans who shape the experience. Our role is to build the platform; their talent and creativity are what make travelers want to return. Through this partnership, we’re committed to empowering communities to benefit economically and contribute meaningfully to Belize’s future.”Olo Caye is rapidly moving from vision to reality. The project’s first phase is expected to commence in the coming weeks with the construction of the staging site at Mile 5 on the George Price Highway, which will serve as an operational hub and staff housing. This construction has been preceded by rigorous operational and logistical simulations carried out to ensure efficient integration with site operations and traffic flow. Island construction will focus on a reimagined master plan slated for completion in early 2028. Key features include:- Two advanced piers for cruise ship and ferry access- Resources to foster local business growth- Retail and dining districts highlighting authentic Belizean culture- The project will also include accommodation options and amenities to host global events.The project is expected to deliver approximately 5,500 employment opportunities during the construction phase and 750 permanent positions once fully operational, establishing itself as a powerful driver of economic growth and development in Belize.About Olo Caye:Olo Caye aims to be a premier integrated tourism destination located off the coast of Belize City. Dedicated to the principles of luxury hospitality, responsible development and community empowerment, the project will serve as a bridge between Belize’s rich cultural heritage and the future of global travel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.