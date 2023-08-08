Williston Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1005036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/8/23 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain Rd, Underhill

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Timothy Munzer

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, Underhill

VICTIM: Adam Shirlock

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Adam Shirlock called the State Police to report he was threatened by an unknown male on Mountain Rd in Underhill. Shirlock advised he stopped to check on a vehicle parked on Mountain Rd and when he asked the operator if he was alright, the operator threatened his life and threatened to physically harm him. Shirlock immediately drove away and called the State Police. A Chittenden Deputy was in the area and located the male suspect in Underhill Center. When Troopers arrived, the suspect was identified as Timothy Munzer. Munzer was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Munzer was ultimately released with a citation ordering him to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/23 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.