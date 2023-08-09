ActualMeds Acquires Consultant Groups to Meet Demand to Support High-Risk Patients at Scale, Fuel Next Phase of Growth
Service businesses bring strong managed care and post-acute long-term care experience to technology enabled, high-touch medication management company
We’re excited to welcome the SRx and SCCG teams to the ActualMeds family.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the industry leader in scalable, high-touch medication management, today announced the acquisitions of SRx Consultant Group (SRx) and Senior Care Consultants Group (SCCG). ActualMeds is now poised to deliver even greater value to its customers while also expanding its footprint to serve more high-risk patients in Medicare Advantage Part D plans and in post-acute long-term care facilities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The services of SRx and SCCG are powered by the company’s InConcert Medication Management (ICCM) platform, which provides comprehensive medication management, patient relationship management, and automated outreach protocols to engage patients and improve outcomes.
With the acquisition of SRx ActualMeds adds pharmacists and highly trained medication care coordinators to its growing team who bring in-depth knowledge and best practices for achieving optimal results for STARs and Adherence for Medicare Advantage Part D Plans. As part of the integration, ActualMeds will automate many aspects of the SRx team’s highly successful approach to scale the offering and service more organizations. SRx Consultant Group’s founder and CEO, Emily Schmitz, Pharm.D, has also joined ActualMeds as the Executive Vice President, Managed Care Services and a board member.
“We’re thrilled to bring our proven solutions to patient-related medication issues in managed care to ActualMeds,” said Schmitz. “We are confident that we can make an even bigger impact together with our new tech-enabled services and industry-leading results for improving medication adherence with even the hardest to reach patients, many of whom face the challenges presented by social determinants of health.”
Through the acquisition of SCCG, ActualMeds welcomes a network of over 100 consultant pharmacists and nurses covering more than 1,000 SNFs across 41 states. Gaylon E. Fruit, CEO and founder of SCCG has joined the company’s Board of Directors in an advisory capacity.
“We’re pleased to join the ActualMeds team as more than ever before, our pharmacists need greater efficiencies to deliver best practice medication management and medication reconciliation to care teams and their patients,” said Fruit. “We look forward to making a difference for ActualMeds customers and their patients.”
Patricia Meisner, CEO of ActualMeds, echoed the sentiments. “We’re excited to welcome the SRx and SCCG teams to the ActualMeds family. Our innovative technology will power these high-touch medication management services to expand and scale to help even more high-risk patients and healthcare organizations to achieve better outcomes with lower costs.”
ActualMeds patient-centric approach to medication management creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, while lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. ActualMeds technology-enabled solutions for medication management, helps healthcare organizations become more efficient, make quality care more accessible, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients.
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation at transitions of care. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings. ActualMeds’ patient-centric approach creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, as well as lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled services. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.
