Amazon Collaborates with NetCom Learning as EdTech Partner for Career Choice Program

NetCom Learning has been chosen as the training partner for delivering the Career Choice Program to empower Amazon employees with IT training.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Amazon Career Choice program, a pioneering initiative aimed at helping Amazon workforce pursue rewarding careers in the field of Information Technology.

Amazon Career Choice is an innovative program offered by Amazon, providing its employees with the opportunity to pursue skills training in the IT industry, to cater their career aspirations at Amazon and beyond. Professionals who have served as full-time, regular (blue badge) employees for a minimum continuous period of one year with Amazon are eligible to take part in this program.

As part of the partnership, NetCom Learning offers two comprehensive program options for participants to choose from:

Entry Level Network Technician Program: This program is designed for individuals who are new to the IT domain. Participants will undergo training in essential fundamentals, including CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (ITF+), A+, and Network+ certifications, providing them with a solid foundation for a successful career in IT.

Cisco Network Associate Program: Geared towards individuals with some prior IT knowledge, this program focuses on advanced networking skills. Participants will be trained in CompTIA Network+ and Cisco CCNA certifications, empowering them with the expertise needed to take on more specialized roles in the industry.

NetCom Learning CEO Russell Sarder commented, "We are delighted to join forces with Amazon in their mission to foster the professional growth of employees seeking opportunities in the IT sector. The partnership between NetCom Learning and Amazon seeks to equip Amazon employees with the essential skills and certifications required to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving IT industry. With a strong emphasis on practical, hands-on learning, the program ensures learners receive the highest quality of training from industry-leading Instructors and Subject Matter Experts.”

About NetCom Learning:

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations in the workplace by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. For over 25+ years, we have empowered organizations to reach optimal performance results and address challenges by managing all aspects of organizational learning. With a team of dedicated and knowledgeable learning professionals with profound subject-matter expertise, NetCom Learning has serviced over 80 per cent of Fortune 1000 companies and helped over 36,000 organizations achieve their business goals.