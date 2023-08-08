The meeting with the Ambassador of the Netherlands in Turkmenistan

08/08/2023

Today, on August 8, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands Andre Carstens, who is completing his mission in Turkmenistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Turkmen side expressed gratitude to the diplomat for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Dutch relations.

During the talks, the current agenda of interstate partnership was discussed, as well as prospects for further cooperation both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international structures.

The parties emphasized the possibilities of cooperation in the field of trade, economy, energy, ecology, agriculture, as well as in the field of cultural, humanitarian and educational exchanges.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the comprehensive support and assistance in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.