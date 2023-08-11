JXN Water in Jackson, MS, Overhauls Asset Management Strategy with OpenGov
The City of Jackson was facing a water crisis with a failing asset management system. OpenGov provided a solution.MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with a looming water crisis and saddled with a difficult asset management system, the City of Jackson, MS was in dire need of a solution that could transform its current workflows. OpenGov, renowned for its efficient software services, emerged as the top choice during this critical period.
JXN Water in Jackson, MS, was grappling with water quality issues that impacted thousands of its citizens. Facing an order to resolve these issues, the City needed a software solution that could configure its workflows, automate its work, and provide mobile functionality. Cartegraph Asset Management, praised for its sophisticated automation features and flexibility, won out during the selection process.
With the integration of Cartegraph Asset Management, JXN Water anticipates a significant shift in asset management and operational efficiency. The implementation of OpenGov’s software is expected to propel JXN Water toward resolution of its current crisis, improving water quality management and implementing best practices to enhance service delivery. Furthermore, the software’s robust mobile functionality presents a crucial advantage, allowing for seamless on-the-ground data collection and management.
JXN Water in Jackson, MS joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
