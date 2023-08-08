RGV law enforcement seizes over 3.8M in cocaine

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents, coordinating with state agencies, successfully interdicted a cocaine smuggling attempt yesterday evening.

On August 7, 2023, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, in the Rio Grande City area, observed suspected narcotics being delivered to a pick-up truck parked along the Rio Grande River. As the vehicle traveled away from the river, agents responded to the area, and the suspect driver turned south stopping near the riverbank. The driver exited the vehicle and was observed swimming into Mexico. In the abandoned truck, agents discovered two nylon sacks containing 50 bricks of suspected narcotics. The weight of the seized narcotics totaled 121 lbs. with a street value of over 3.8 million dollars.

The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Outstanding job by our Border Patrol agents working alongside our state partners to keep our communities safe from dangerous drugs,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

