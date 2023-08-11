Cherokee County Water & Sewer Authority, GA Expands Asset Management Capabilities with OpenGov
Cherokee County was in need of an advanced tool to better manage assets across multiple departments. OpenGov provided the answer.GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing the challenge of efficiently tracking assets for its water treatment plant, wastewater treatment plant, and facilities, the Cherokee County Water & Sewer Authority, GA was looking for a better data-driven way to manage its assets. It decided to grow its partnership OpenGov, a trusted software provider that was already being used by the Authority.
Located near the outskirts of the Atlanta suburbs, the Cherokee County Water & Sewer Authority serves almost 200,000 residents. In looking for a new system to manage its water, wastewater, and facility assets, the Authority knew it needed a software provider that could adapt to its needs and provide the high-quality support its employees and residents deserved. The standout option was Cartegraph Asset Management, the leading provider of asset management software for local government.
With the expanded Cartegraph Asset Management partnership, the Cherokee County Water & Sewer Authority anticipates a substantial improvement in its asset management processes, giving it access to GIS data, a mobile application, and streamlined reporting. Additionally, the user-friendly interface and detailed analytics will help empower the Authority to make more informed decisions and further enhance its service quality.
The Cherokee County Water & Sewer Authority joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
