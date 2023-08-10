City of Cape Coral, FL Expands Asset Management Capabilities, Moves to the Cloud with OpenGov

OpenGov helped the City of Cape Coral with detailed FEMA reporting after Hurricane Ian. Now the City is moving to the cloud with OpenGov.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- After successfully using OpenGov ’s software for FEMA reporting following Hurricane Ian, the City of Cape Coral has decided to expand its use of the asset management software. The City expands its partnership to include facilities, walkability, and parks.The City of Cape Coral is the largest city between Tampa and Miami and is known for its vast canal system. When Hurricane Ian hit in September of 2022, the City was well prepared to submit its FEMA reporting thanks to having its major public works assets tracked and managed in Cartegraph Asset Management. After the success found by the City’s Public Works Department, City leadership decided to expand its use of the software to three other departments, upgrade to an unlimited user license, and move its data storage to cloud hosting.With the implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management for facilities, walkability, and parks, and with the move to the cloud and upgrade to unlimited users, the City is looking forward to accessing all the benefits it already has for new areas of its asset management. The upgrade promises a consolidation of data-driven decision-making processes, and seamless FEMA reporting for more of the City’s assets. Further, the software’s robust structure will provide comprehensive coverage across all assets, guaranteeing smoother operations in general for the City.The City of Cape Coral joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.