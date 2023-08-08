RPG Acoustical Systems Expands Manufacturing Reach Starting Fall 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacture of acoustical products, is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2023, customers will be able to order a select list of its premium wood and fabric products manufactured and delivered within the European market area.
This strategic move enables RPG Acoustical Systems (USA) to offer the European market pricing and local transit of its authentic RPG Acoustical designs backed by our quality and performance guarantee.
All requests for information, design assistance, pricing, and orders will be handled through RPG-USA and coordinated with our European partner.
Products FOR European manufacturing will include:
1D Veneered Wood Diffusers:
Modffractal™, Diffractal®, Modffusor™, QRD® 734, QRD® 734F, Optistep™ W.
2D Veneered Wood Diffusers:
Omniffusor® W113, Omniffusor® W84, Omniffusor® W76, Omniffusor® W58,
Skyline® W764 and W9612
1D Solid Wood Plank Diffusers:
Flutterfree®, Flutterfree® T, and Flutterfree® W.
Hybrid Wood Panels:
Expo™ [Standard, 45, Cells, Code, and Galaxy]
Performance Fabric Panels:
BAD™, Modsorbor™ and Broadsorbor™ Panels
Additional products required for any specific projects can be fulfilled within our US manufacturing facility in coordination with our European partner.
This expansion is a testament to RPG Acoustical Systems' commitment to providing high-quality, innovative acoustical solutions to our clients worldwide. We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to serving our European clients more efficiently and conveniently.
For more information, please visit www.RPGacoustic.com.
###
About RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC
RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC, based in Passaic, NJ, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative acoustical products. With a commitment to quality and performance, RPG offers a wide range of solutions to meet the acoustical needs of various industries. For more information, visit www.RPGacoustic.com.
WARNING:
We are NOT associated with RPG Europe. They are not an authorized manufacturer or distributor for any RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC products.
Ken Fussner
Ken Fussner
