Unilog Appoints Kunal Singh as Chief of Staff & Head of Applied AI
Former data scientist at Walmart Global Tech to join Unilog
Kunal's exceptional track record in leveraging AI technologies to drive business growth and streamline operations aligns seamlessly with Unilog's mission.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog, the leader in connected product content and commerce solutions for wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers, today announced the strategic appointment of Kunal Singh to the role of Chief of Staff & Head of Applied AI.
In this pivotal position, Singh will spearhead Unilog's drive toward enhanced operational efficiency, innovation, and the seamless integration of artificial intelligence to fortify the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.
With a seasoned background in technology leadership, Singh brings a wealth of experience to Unilog's executive team. During his tenure at Walmart Global Tech India, Singh applied his skills in data analysis, feature engineering, prediction modeling, and time series analysis to various domains and projects and worked with large-scale data sets, cloud computing platforms, and cross-functional teams. He also holds an integrated Master of Science degree in mathematics and computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, one of the most prestigious institutions in India.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kunal to our leadership team,” says Unilog CEO, Suchit Bachalli. “His exceptional track record in leveraging AI technologies to drive business growth and streamline operations aligns seamlessly with Unilog's mission. As we continue to expand our portfolio of connected product content and commerce solutions, Kunal's expertise will be instrumental in propelling us to new heights."
"It’s an honor to join Unilog in this capacity and contribute to the company’s ongoing growth," commented Singh. "I look forward to collaborating with the Unilog team to further empower our clients through unmatched product content and commerce solutions.”
As Chief of Staff & Head of Applied AI, Singh will help Unilog leverage AI to automate various processes to improve efficiency, drive profitability, and create new opportunities for its customers. His insights and leadership will further Unilog's position as an industry leader, setting new benchmarks for connected product content and commerce solutions.
About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit www.UnilogCorp.com.
