SCCG and OddsAI Strengthen and Extend Strategic Partnership for Global Expansion of AI-Driven Betting Odds Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading strategic advisory and business development firm in the global gambling industry, is excited to announce the strengthening and extension of its partnership with OddsAI, a cutting-edge tech firm specializing in sport betting odds solutions using predictive analytics powered by AI and ML.

This partnership has already proven to be highly effective, playing a crucial role in elevating OddsAI from an emerging to an established player in the betting service provider space. Since the inception of this partnership, OddsAI has garnered multiple new customers and successfully launched its groundbreaking odds feed and settlement service solution for sportsbooks. This innovative product has not only become highly popular among punters but has also delivered remarkable KPI benefits to OddsAI's sportsbook clients.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented, "Our partnership with OddsAI epitomizes our commitment to innovation and excellence. By collaborating with this high-tech, affordable, and proven solution, we're able to bring a unique, user-enhancing product to forward-thinking sportsbooks. The enhanced betting experience that OddsAI provides has already proven to be a game-changer in the industry, and we are excited to drive its expansion globally.”

In the words of Jack Atkinson, CEO, OddsAI, “We are delighted to be strengthening and extending our relationship with SCCG. Thanks to SCCG’s network of influence we have successfully and comprehensively proven our ML & AI technology which gives us a significant low cost edge in the betting service provider space. Most critically, our innovative odds feed product has not only proven to be immensely popular with punters but has also delivered huge KPI benefits to our sportsbook customers. With our credibility and reputation growing in the increasingly tech reliant betting industry, SCCG, with their global impact, are the ideal partners to scale Odds AI’s solutions. With SCCG powering Odds AI forward, we will keep delivering industry leading odds feeds and continue to produce stellar performance results for a growing list of satisfied customers and partners.”

With SCCG's continued support, OddsAI will leverage the sophisticated ML and AI processes to continue delivering its seamless settlement services and game-changing odds feeds. This partnership's further strengthening marks OddsAI's direct intent to form strategic partnerships with larger betting service providers and to integrate its special offering into many sportsbooks worldwide, with a focus on servicing Africa, LATAM, and Asia in the next year.

ABOUT ODDSAI

Odds AI is changing the game with its own innovative Football betting markets and betting games. Our landmark inaugural offering Batch 1 featuring three never-before-seen betting market categories, is now available for distribution and integration. Our game-changing Batch 2 odds offering is also available featuring two lucrative new betting market categories, and fixed same-game combo bets. Odds AI's advanced Machine Learning processes and sophisticated AI based predictive analytics are the future of odds creation in the highly lucrative sports betting industry.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

