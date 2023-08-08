The Mergers & Acquisition Source Recognizing Local Business Brokers

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC

These individuals and firms represent some of the best professionals in the lower middle market and we congratulate them on their success.” — Kylene Golubski, M&A Source Executive Director

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Source®, the leading trade association for lower middle market transaction advisors, announced the award winners for 2022 deal activity at its recent National Conference in Orlando, FL. Awards were bestowed for both individual and firm performance, as well as for collaboration with private equity and service provider firms.

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC was honored with the prestigious 2022 Platinum Club Award. This award is presented to an office that completed sell–side or buy–side deals totaling more than $15M in combined enterprise value in the calendar year.

“It is with great pleasure that we acknowledge the hard work and excellence of our largest awards group yet,” stated Kylene Golubski, M&A Source Executive Director. “These individuals and firms represent some of the best professionals in the lower middle market and we congratulate them on their success.”

In addition to the Platinum Club Award, Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is proud to celebrate that Owner and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, received an Executive Club Award. This award is presented to a deal maker that completed sell–side or buy–side deals totaling more than $5M in combined enterprise value in the prior calendar year.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About M&A Source

We’re a community of lower middle market transaction professionals, providing professional development, designations, benefits, and networking opportunities for the industry. This is where learning happens, relationships are formed, and deals are made.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.