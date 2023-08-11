Shawn Jones Announces New Album "In My Blood" and Pre-Sale of "Too Hot To Hold"
"Too Hot To Hold," written by legendary drummer/producer Steve Jordan and performed by Shawn Jones, is now available for pre-sale.
When I heard this killer track, I knew I wanted to accept the challenge to record it, and I only hope we've done it justice.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Jones is gearing up for the release of his brilliant new full-length studio album "In My Blood," which will be physically released this fall and accompanied by supporting digital singles. This untraditional creative approach to this album release will give Shawn's live show fans a chance to hear and own the 11-song album before it is digitally made available to the general public in the Spring of 2024.
The leading digital single off the album "Too Hot To Hold" is a timeless swanky soul track about the intrigue of pursuing someone who plays hard to get. The song was written by Steve Jordan (drummer/ producer for The John Mayer Trio and current drummer for The Rolling Stones, superseding the late Charlie Watts), produced, engineered, and mixed by the legendary Niko Bolas, with additional production support from Shawn Jones and Sam Bolle, and mastered by Richard Dodd. The single has a runtime of 3 minutes and 40 seconds and features acoustic and electric guitar, bass, percussion, and drums. The instrumentation on the track blends seamlessly with the help of Sam Bolle on bass guitar, Herman Matthews on drums, Ramon Yslas on percussion, and Josie Aiello on backing vocals. The album artwork was creatively directed and photographed by Amedeo Tessuti. The single "Too Hot To Hold" and Album "In My Blood" will be released under High Drive Records with support from label partners Dani N Thompson and DNT Entertainment.
"Too Hot To Hold" emanates a captivating allure from its first note. The bassline drives the funky rhythm, peppered with the steady thump of the drumbeat. The electric guitar is dynamic in the track - sometimes smooth and muted, and others gritty and robust. The expert team of musicians pristinely crafts the composition; every musical choice is meticulously placed throughout the track. Shawn Jones' rich and smokey vocals bring his authentic charisma and passion to the track as he sings of the push-and-pull of a new attraction.
"When this demo was first shared with me by my drummer Herman Matthews, I was immediately hooked by its groove and sex appeal! It's a hit song that should have been released long before it got to me! When I heard this killer track, I knew I wanted to accept the challenge to record it, and I only hope we've done it justice. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do!"
- Shawn Jones
Shawn Jones is gearing up for a European tour to support his new album "In My Blood" this October, where he will have physical copies of his new album available for purchase. Between October 5 and November 1, Jones will tour roughly 20 dates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. His European tour will include Gianpaolo Feola on the drums and Walter Cerasani on bass.
"Too Hot To Hold" is now available for pre-sale and will be available on all major streaming platforms on September 8, 2023. Fans can stay up-to-date with Shawn Jones' latest news and updates by visiting his official website and social media links below. For more information or to schedule an interview with Shawn, please contact DNT Entertainment.
Pre-Save “Too Hot To Hold” HERE: https://ffm.to/shawnjones_toohottohold
www.shawnjonesmusic.com
www.facebook.com/OfficialShawnJones
www.instagram.com/shawnjonesmusic/
https://www.youtube.com/@ShawnJonesMusic
www.twitter.com/Shawnjonesmusic
About Shawn Jones:
Shawn Jones is an international Blues/RockRoots/Americana Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist with over 30 years of touring/recording/producing experience. Born and based in the heartland of Southern California, Shawn performs with his band of "A level" touring/studio musicians and has a very dynamic solo show. Over the past three decades, Jones has released six studio albums, the most recent in 2018 under the band name "Shawn Jones Trio," and will physically release his latest 2023 album, "In My Blood," in the fall of 2023. Shawn performs over 200+ dates yearly in the USA, EU, and UK. He has headlined or been the support act for many of the most prominent artists in the business, including B.B. King, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, Derek Trucks, Robben Ford, Little Feat, Joe Bonamassa, and many others.
"In My Blood"
"In My Blood" is Shawn Jones' 2023 studio album made up of 11 songs. It will be exclusively available for sale at Shawn's shows in the fall of 2023, with supporting digital singles made available to the public between September 2023 and Spring 2024. The album was produced, engineered, and mixed by the legendary Niko Bolas, with support from Shawn Jones, Bryan Ferguson, and Sam Bolle, and mastered by Richard Dodd. Co-writers on the songs that make up this album include Shawn Jones, Steve Jordan, Jeff Carter, Jeff Pryor, Jeff Silbar, David "Z" Rivkin, and Shane Alexander. The album was recorded at Grandpa's House Studios in Ventura, Ca, and Royal Studios in Memphis, TN. "In My Blood" features world-renowned musicians, including The Memphis Horns, Herman Matthews (Drums), Ramon Yslas (Percussion), Sam Bolle (Bass), Josie Aiello (Backing Vocals), Philip Parlapiano (Piano and Keys), and Katie Skene (Acoustic Guitar).
