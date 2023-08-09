Smartex Apparel Launches Two New Styles
Smart Blanks, a Smartex Brand, adds a vintage adult tee and hoodie to its quality apparel line.GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartex Apparel, a leading wholesale apparel brand, is proud to announce the addition of two more styles to the Smart Blanks apparel line–Style PD200: Adult Vintage Tee and Style PD1000: Adult Vintage Hoodie. Upholding the time-honored tradition of quality ring-spun combed cotton, these two new styles complement and enhance the versatility of Smart Blank’s apparel line.
Style PD 200: Vintage Adult tee:
Comfy, casual, and unique, this tee features Smart Blank’s ring-spun cotton in a vintage wash. As a classic style, the Vintage Adult Tee brings some streetwear edge. Each piece has an individual vintage character that is accomplished through Smart Blank’s garment dyeing process. Choose from six different colors.
Style PD1000: Vintage Adult Hoodie:
The PD1000 style will stand out in your hoodie collection with its one-of-a-kind pigment dye. A customer favorite, this classic Vintage Adult Hoodie features Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun cotton in a vintage wash. Their pigment dyeing process creates a unique character for each individual hoodie. Each vintage hoodie features heavy-weight fleece and is complemented with a kangaroo pocket. Choose from six different colors.
Smartex Apparel is pleased to add these unique yet classic styles to the Smart Blanks apparel line.
About the Company:
Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.
