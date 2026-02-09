ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness to Host Educational Event on Joint Pain Management

Phoenix valley residents are invited to learn about non-surgical approaches to joint restoration and pain relief at Hush Public House in Scottsdale

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness will host complimentary educational dining events on Tuesday, February 17, and Wednesday, February 18, at 6:00 PM at Hush Public House in Scottsdale, Arizona. The events will focus on joint restoration and pain relief options for individuals experiencing chronic back, knee, and other joint pain.The sessions are designed for attendees who have found physical therapy ineffective or wish to explore alternatives to prescription medications and surgical interventions. Presentations will cover regenerative medicine approaches that stimulate the body’s natural healing processes to repair or replace damaged tissue. Individuals experiencing joint pain, their families, and anyone interested in learning about preserving joint health are welcome to attend.Attendees will receive information about medical approaches aimed at restoring function and improving quality of life through non-pharmaceutical and non-surgical methods. The educational format allows participants to learn about available treatment options and ask questions in an informal setting, while enjoying a delicious meal from Hush Public House.Both events will take place at Hush Public House, located at 14202 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85254. Guests may bring one additional guest to the event. RSVP is required for all attendees as seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early. For more information, fill out a contact form or call 480-341-5174.About ReGen Advanced Infusion & WellnessFounded in 2021, ReGen Advanced Infusion & Wellness is a leader in regenerative medicine, longevity science, and advanced mental-health therapies. With locations expanding across the United States, ReGen focuses on restoring vitality, improving function, and enhancing quality of life through personalized, evidence-based care. The practice is known for integrating innovative medical technologies with natural healing principles in a supportive, patient-first environment.

