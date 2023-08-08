Fast Growing Calgary Digital Marketing and Public Relations Agency Adds Communications Talent To Leadership Team
CIPR Communications welcomes former client Leah Stewart as Communications Director.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPR Communications Inc. (“CIPR Communications”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Leah Stewart as Communications Director, increasing the full-service agency’s capabilities in the areas of digital marketing, website design, and public relations. Leah brings a wealth of experience in communications and a deep understanding of the local Calgary digital marketing and public relations agency's values and vision.
Leah Stewart is no stranger to CIPR Communications, having previously worked with the firm as a valued client during her tenure at Alberta Ballet School. Her exceptional skills in crafting compelling narratives, fostering strong relationships, and delivering impactful communication strategies were evident during her collaboration with CIPR, which made a lasting impression on the team.
"We’re delighted to welcome Leah Stewart to the CIPR family in the key leadership role of Communications Director,” said CIPR Communications’ CEO, Christina Pilarski. “Working with Leah as a client was a pleasure, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to have her on our team. With her leadership, we are excited to take our services to the next level and continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”
With over 22 years of experience across a variety of industries, Leah has shown a remarkable track record of success in implementing communications strategies for diverse internal and external audiences. Prior to her time at Alberta Ballet School, she held various senior communication roles where she managed complex communications campaigns and led innovative branding efforts.
"I am truly honored to become a part of CIPR's talented leadership team," said Leah Stewart. "Having witnessed CIPR's exceptional work from the client's perspective, I’m eager to contribute to the company's continued growth and success from the other side of the desk. I believe in the power of authentic communication, and I look forward to guiding our clients toward meaningful and impactful connections with their audiences."
In her new role, Leah will be instrumental in shaping and executing CIPR's communication strategies, strengthening client relationships, and enhancing the firm's reputation as a trusted advisor in the ever-evolving digital communications landscape.
About CIPR Communications
CIPR Communications is a full-service marketing communications agency that services clients in various industries across North America. CIPR puts its clients and their business goals at the center of everything they do and their strategies, execution, and reporting all focus on adding value.
CIPR Communications is a strategy-first agency, meaning they take the time upfront with every client to understand business goals, their competitive environment, past marketing and communications successes and failures, and the strength of their marketing and communications foundation.
For more information about CIPR Communications, visit www.ciprcommunications.com.
