ATTO Fibre Channel HBAs Accelerate All-Flash Storage Array Performance Using FC-NVMe
Native Fibre Channel and second-generation FC-NVMe standards allow ATTO Fibre Channel HBAs to significantly accelerate all-flash storage.
Our commitment to empowering data centers with high-performance storage solutions has led to this significant advancement.”AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network, storage connectivity, and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, proudly announces groundbreaking performance advancements incorporated into ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs).
— Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology
Native Fibre Channel and second-generation FC-NVMe standards allow ATTO Fibre Channel HBAs to offer unparalleled speed and efficiency, significantly accelerating all-flash storage array performance for data centers worldwide.
With the growing demand for high-speed data access and low-latency storage solutions, the latest ATTO Fibre Channel innovations present a game-changing breakthrough. Native Fibre Channel support ensures optimal performance for data-intensive shared workloads, while FC-NVMe unlocks the full potential of NVMe storage, delivering ultra-fast data transfer rates and reduced response times.
“We are thrilled to introduce the cutting-edge capabilities of ATTO Celerity 64Gb Gen 7 HBAs. Our commitment to empowering data centers with high-performance storage solutions has led to this significant advancement," remarked Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. "With native Fibre Channel and FC-NVMe support, our HBAs excel in speeding up all-flash storage arrays, providing our customers with a competitive edge."
Industry veteran Tom Kolniak, Senior Consultant at TPK Associates, praised ATTO’s approach to Fibre Channel, stating, "Having witnessed the evolution of storage technologies, I am impressed by ATTO's dedication to pushing the boundaries of performance. The continued support of FC-NVMe in their latest version of Celerity Fibre Channel HBAs showcases their commitment to meeting the ever-growing demands of data centers. These advancements provide a crucial step forward for data centers and the storage industry as a whole."
ATTO Fibre Channel HBAs' ability to boost all-flash storage array performance offers businesses an unparalleled advantage in managing data-intensive workloads efficiently. The increase in bandwidth facilitates improved data access capabilities and IOPs, accelerating data analysis for faster real-time insights, allowing quicker access to shared data and the full utilization of NVMe drives. Data-intensive applications like Cloud, AI development, and Machine Learning see significant performance improvements.
Meet ATTO at Flash Memory Summit 2023: ATTO will be showcasing its 64Gb Fibre Channel HBAs as well as its full line of high-performance storage connectivity products at Flash Memory Summit in San Jose, CA, from August 8th through August 10th. Visit our booth to experience firsthand the future of high-performance storage solutions and learn how ATTO can help revolutionize your data center operations.
For more information about ATTO Fibre Channel HBAs and their native FC-NVMe support, please visit https://www.atto.com/products/fc-adapters.
Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/
Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).
ABOUT ATTO
For 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.
All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.
###
Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
+17166911999 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube