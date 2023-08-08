Epos Now continues its strategic growth trajectory with launch in Malta
Leading global provider of embedded finance, payments and POS solution, Epos Now continues its strategic growth trajectory with launch in Malta.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of embedded finance, payments and point-of-sale (POS) solutions, Epos Now announces its second expansion within one week with launch in Malta. Following on from the company’s recent announcement to have expanded into the UAE, Epos Now’s strategic expansions represent significant milestones in the company's growth trajectory and underscore its commitment to bringing its award-winning and innovative finance technology solutions to businesses worldwide.
Malta’s economy, while small in terms of population, boasts a thriving hospitality and retail sector, fuelled by the island’s renown tourism and expat industry. One of the richest countries by GDP per capita, Malta’s economy provides vast potential for trading. With its extensive experience in serving retail and hospitality businesses in over 64,000 locations worldwide, Epos Now is well-positioned to provide Maltese businesses with the POS and payments solutions to enable them to scale their operations even further.
Speaking about the expansion, Richard Nolan, Chief Operations Officer and Chief People Officer at Epos Now, noted "Epos Now are excited to bring our award-winning POS technology to Malta. This expansion is a significant milestone for Epos Now, and we are confident that our innovative solutions will empower businesses to thrive in the dynamic Maltese market. We look forward to working closely with local businesses and providing them with the tools they need to succeed."
Epos Now’s cloud-based POS system offers a comprehensive suite of features, including inventory management, sales analytics, and seamless integration with multiple payment options, empowering businesses to optimise their operations, gain valuable insights, and improve overall efficiency.
Epos Now's entry into the Maltese market is part of its wider global expansion strategy, as highlighted by the company’s recent announcement of entering the thriving UAE market. By leveraging its strong track record, industry expertise, and customer-centric approach, the company aims to build long-term partnerships with Maltese businesses, empowering them to scale their operations successfully.
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
