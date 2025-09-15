Epos Now CEO, Jacyn Heavens, Wins Private CEO of the Year Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Jacyn Heavens, has been named CEO of the Year at the 2025 BDO Private Business Awards. The awards celebrate the backbone of the UK economy: more than 5.55 million private businesses that employ 27 million people and generate over £4.5 trillion in turnover. They recognise leaders whose vision, resilience and people-first approach are driving growth and innovation nationwide.For Jacyn Heavens, the accolade reflects not only his leadership, but also the talent and dedication of the Epos Now team and the 100,000+ merchants worldwide who use the company’s technology to run their businesses every day. Together, this community processes tens of billions in annual transaction value, powering local economies across retail and hospitality.“Every customer we support inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos Now. “This award belongs as much to them as it does to myself and our team, because their challenges and successes drive everything we do.”At a time when many businesses are facing economic headwinds, Epos Now continues to invest in innovation. The company is expanding embedded finance and integrated payments solutions, alongside the development of AI-driven business tools that help merchants simplify operations, gain sharper insights, accelerate growth and seize new opportunities with confidence. These advances increase knowledge and improve the chances of long-term success.This award recognises not only individual leadership but also the collective achievement of the Epos Now team and its merchant community. Together they are shaping the future of commerce and showing the vital role of private businesses in driving growth, innovation and prosperity across the UK.About Epos Now -Founded in Norwich, UK, Epos Now has grown from humble beginnings into a global provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment solutions, serving more than 100,000 merchant locations in over 70 countries. By powering tens of billions in transaction value annually, Epos Now delivers the scale and innovation of an enterprise platform while staying true to its mission: to give every business the tools they need to grow, thrive and compete with giants.With continued investment in embedded finance, integrated payments and AI-driven insights, Epos Now is shaping the future of commerce for independent retailers, restaurants and entrepreneurs around the world.Find out more at www.eposnow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.